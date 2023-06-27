Bond set at $1 million for man charged with murder in Bismarck

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - UPDATE (6/27 at 2:40 p.m.): 19-year-old Corbin Lampert’s bond has been set at $1 million cash.

ORIGINAL STORY (6/27/2023 at 1:45 p.m.): Bismarck Police have released more information about the murder that occurred on Sunday night in Bismarck.

Court documents state officers responded around 11:47 p.m. to a shooting at the 2909 Ohio Street apartment.

Police say a witness told officers someone had been shot and they had heard three to four gunshots.

When officers entered the residence, they found 16-year-old Taryn Hohbein laying in the living room with a gunshot wound to her head. She was taken to a hospital and pronounced dead.

Investigators found a 9mm shell casing in the apartment.

A 15-year-old witness stated that 19-year-old Corbin Lampert grabbed the handgun from another boy and pointed it at Hohbein. The witness then heard a gunshot and saw Hohbein fall to the floor and Lampert with the handgun before he fled.

Police stopped Lampert for crossing a street illegally around 11:41 p.m. but he was released on the scene.

Authorities say a 16-year-old girl picked up Lampert later that night and he stated he thought he killed somebody.

Officers later located Lampert, and they say he admitted to being in the apartment at the time of the shooting and handling the firearm. He denied shooting Hohbein.

He is charged with murder and unlawful possession of a firearm.

Lampert pleaded guilty to reckless endangerment in July 2022 and was put on supervised probation.

