Montana train derailment update; Senator Jon Tester reacts

Several train cars are immersed in the Yellowstone River after a bridge collapse near Columbus, Mont., on Saturday, June 24, 2023. The bridge collapsed overnight, causing a train that was traveling over it to plunge into the water below.(Matthew Brown | AP Photo/Matthew Brown)
By Michael Anthony
Published: Jun. 26, 2023 at 8:38 PM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
COLUMBUS, Mont. (KFYR) - Montana’s leaders are continuing to monitor this weekend’s train derailment near Reed Point.

Governor Greg Gianforte, Senator Steve Daines, and several state agencies were at the site to receive a briefing Sunday evening.

The train, which was a part of the Montana Rail Link, derailed into the Yellowstone River after a bridge collapsed.

The company said sulfur, asphalt, and sodium hydrogen sulfate were on some of the cars.

Officials on the scene said preliminary water testing showed no effect on downstream water users.

Montana Democratic Senator Jon Tester said he will continue to block nominees chosen by President Joe Biden to serve on Amtrak’s Board of Directors.

The senator sent a letter to the president in April, saying the list of nominees fails to have any western representation, a requirement stated in the Infrastructure Bill.

Tester said the board must reflect the entire nation and not just one region.

”I am frustrated that the administration did not make the adjustments that the law requires. As I said earlier, that doesn’t mean I think they aren’t qualified, it means that the president needs to follow the law,” said Tester.

Railway supporters in Montana like the Big Sky Passenger Rail Authority have backed the Senator’s decision, saying it’s important for the board of directors to understand the issues out west.

