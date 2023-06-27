Montana Democrat Senator Jon Tester will continue to block nominees

Senator Jon Tester, Montana railroad supporters looking for more western representation from...
Senator Jon Tester, Montana railroad supporters looking for more western representation from Amtrak Board of Directors
By Michael Anthony
Published: Jun. 27, 2023 at 10:21 AM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WILLISTON, N.D. (KUMV) - Montana Democrat Senator Jon Tester said he will continue to block nominees chosen by President Joe Biden to serve on Amtrak’s Board of Directors.

The senator sent a letter to the president in April, saying the list of nominees fails to have any western representation, a requirement stated in the Infrastructure Bill.

Tester said the board must reflect the entire nation and not just one region.

“I am frustrated that the administration did not make the adjustments that the law requires. As I said earlier, that doesn’t mean I think they aren’t qualified, it means that the president needs to follow the law,” said Tester.

Railway supporters in Montana like the Big Sky Passenger Rail Authority have backed the Senator’s decision, saying it’s important for the board of directors to understand the issues out west.

Copyright 2023 KFYR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

19-year-old Corbin Lampert
16-year-old dead, one in custody for suspicion of murder in Bismarck
Burleigh County Water Rescue team
One man drowns, another rescued at Kimball Bottoms
Sanford Health
‘A human torso concealed in a plastic container’: Sanford Health sued for inappropriate handling of medical waste
Russell Dean Brown
UPDATE: Walkaway from Missouri River Correctional Center located
Divide County sexual assault sentencing
Crosby man sentenced to more than 100 years for several sexual assault charges

Latest News

Several train cars are immersed in the Yellowstone River after a bridge collapse near Columbus,...
Montana train derailment update; Senator Jon Tester reacts
Russell Dean Brown
UPDATE: Walkaway from Missouri River Correctional Center located
Tim Sheehy
Navy SEAL, businessman Tim Sheehy announces candidacy for Montana Senate
KMOT - First News at Ten - Sportscast 6/26/2023