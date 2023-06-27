Montana Democrat Senator Jon Tester will continue to block nominees

WILLISTON, N.D. (KUMV) - Montana Democrat Senator Jon Tester said he will continue to block nominees chosen by President Joe Biden to serve on Amtrak’s Board of Directors.

The senator sent a letter to the president in April, saying the list of nominees fails to have any western representation, a requirement stated in the Infrastructure Bill.

Tester said the board must reflect the entire nation and not just one region.

“I am frustrated that the administration did not make the adjustments that the law requires. As I said earlier, that doesn’t mean I think they aren’t qualified, it means that the president needs to follow the law,” said Tester.

Railway supporters in Montana like the Big Sky Passenger Rail Authority have backed the Senator’s decision, saying it’s important for the board of directors to understand the issues out west.

Copyright 2023 KFYR. All rights reserved.