Highway 85 now fully open, culvert replacement complete

BILLINGS COUNTY, N.D. (KFYR) - After being closed, Highway 85 approximately 29 miles north of Belfield is now fully open to traffic.

The highway was closed due to an emergency culvert replacement two miles south of the junction of U.S. Highway 85 and North Dakota Highway 200 at mile point 105.

For more information about construction projects and road conditions throughout North Dakota, call 511 or visit the ND Roads map at travel.dot.nd.gov.

Previous Coverage: Temporary detour on part of U.S. 85 north of Belfield

Copyright 2023 KFYR. All rights reserved.