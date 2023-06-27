Grand Forks man arrested after stabbing

Eldrey Lane
Eldrey Lane(none)
By Stacie Van Dyke
Published: Jun. 27, 2023 at 6:45 PM CDT|Updated: 22 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GRAND FORKS, N.D. (Valley News Live) - One man is in jail and another in the hospital after a stabbing in Grand Forks. It happened just after 5 PM Tuesday at 515 N. 8th St.

GFPD says when they arrived, they found an adult man who had been stabbed. He was taken to Altru Hospital and his condition is unknown.

The man suspected of the stabbing, 48-year-old Eldrey Lane, initially ran away. Police caught up with him a couple blocks away. He was arrested for Aggravated Assault and taken to the Grand Forks County Correctional Center.

There is no danger to the public and the victim knew the suspect. Anyone with any further information is asked to call the Grand Forks Police Department at (701) 787-8000.

Copyright 2023 KVLY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

16-year-old Bismarck girl killed in shooting
UPDATE: 16-year-old victim identified in Bismarck murder
19-year-old Corbin Lampert
UPDATE: Bond set at $1 million for man charged with murder in Bismarck
Tate Doppler on "Days of Our Lives"
Bismarck native lands role on ‘Days of Our Lives’
Sanford Health
‘A human torso concealed in a plastic container’: Sanford Health sued for inappropriate handling of medical waste
Actor and Minot native Josh Duhamel with cast at MSU Summer Theatre
Minot native Josh Duhamel pays visit to MSU Summer Theatre

Latest News

Williston State Medical Training Facility Design
Williston State College to build $37 million healthcare training facility
Trial scheduled in Minot bar shooting
Trial set in Minot bar shooting
.
Montana man sentenced to prison for illegally selling eagle feathers, parts, in South Dakota
SUV hits two bikes Barnes County
SUV hits two bikers on cancer fundraising ride in Barnes County
Pearl Jam band member opens Standing Rock Skate Park in collaboration with Nike