Fargo daycare worker sentenced after pleading guilty to assault

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - A daycare worker who was caught on security camera mistreating children, has pleaded guilty to one count of assault. Alyssa Holzheimer was sentenced for the felony count on Monday, June 26.

Prosecutors say Holzheimer was caught on daycare security cameras picking up a one-year-old girl by her wrist and carrying her more than 10 feet. Doctors state the young girl’s elbow was dislocated because of Holzheimer’s actions, court documents say. Prosecutors note Holzheimer was also captured on video mistreating other children at Creative Strides, which is located at 2761 12th Avenue South in Fargo.

Creative Strides was part of a local chain of daycares served with a revocation of their licenses in early April 2022 after investigators found systemic leadership issues with the owner, as well as neglect. The abuse complaint against Holzheimer came just days after the center was re-licensed.

On May 9 2022, state officials issued another correction order against Creative Strides for failing to report the alleged child abuse. Additional correction orders were issued on May 20 and September 6.

When Valley News Live reported this story in January of 2023, Creative Strides said Holzheimer was fired from the center “less than a week after the incident.” The center said it did not have any other comment for this story.

Several former parents and Creative Strides staffers tell Valley News Live that they’re glad the allegations are finally coming to light, and say they hope things will finally change for the better at the center.

According to Cass County Court, Holzheimer is sentenced to four years in jail with two years of supervised probation. She was given credit for 8 days previously served in custody and 90 days on electronic home monitoring.

Copyright 2023 KVLY. All rights reserved.