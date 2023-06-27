Dakota Junior Golf Association continues to grow the game, adding new mini links par 3 course

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - When Chris Geiss took over as director of the Dakota Junior Golf Association, he hit the ground running with growing the organization. A few years down the line, the DJGA continues to build on continued success, and it includes bringing back a favorite course for the kids.

It’s the game that keeps on growing in the state of North Dakota, and the Dakota Junior Golf Association is a large reason why.

“There’s no reason that the golfers across North Dakota need to travel to find good events, let’s just bring the good events to them. That’s exactly what we’ve been able to do the past couple of years,” said Geiss.

That growth has become exponential. It was announced Monday that the DJGA is sponsoring the addition of a new mini links course at Pebble Creek.

“We think it’s going to turn into a great learning center. You’ll have the mini links; you’ll have the nine-hole course. You’ll have the practice areas along with the driving range. Plus, if the weather is bad, we take the kids indoors. So, for us to make that commitment is exciting for our board to say the least. We can’t wait to see where it goes next year,” said Geiss.

It’ll be another tool for golfers to use on an already-filled training site.

“I think we’re going to have the best. I really do. I think Bismarck is going to have the showcase junior golf facility in all of the Upper Midwest. The community of Bismarck-Mandan, as a whole, you can tell we’ve missed that par three course. We’ve missed the mini links. Putting it back out there in a bigger, better fashion is just going to be fantastic and we can’t wait for it,” said Geiss.

Just one month into the summer, Dakota Junior Golf has seen more than 1,000 golfers compete in 10 events. It’s the most golfers they’ve had in a single summer, and they’re not even halfway through the season. While the organization continues to grow, it’s still about looking toward the future.

“I don’t know if I’ve taken time to look back on it, I just look forward to what’s next. Ten years from now, if we check all the boxes of our goals as an organization, then we’ll be able to look at it and have something to be excited about,” said Geiss.

The hope is to have the Sheila Schafer Mini Links Par 3 Course completed by the 2024 season.

