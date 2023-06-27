Crews responding to explosion at industrial site in Williams County

Oil tank explosion in Williston
Oil tank explosion in Williston(KFYR)
By Marcus Hendrickson
Published: Jun. 26, 2023 at 8:46 PM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WILLISTON, N.D. (KUMV) – The Williston Fire Department was dispatched to the area of Highway 1804 and 125th Avenue Northwest Monday evening for a report of an explosion at an oil production site caused by an unconfirmed lightning strike.

Units on scene were able to confirm the explosion of several storage tanks on the site that are actively burning and currently remain in a controlled burn.

Fire crews are monitoring the scene and the surrounding area.

Highway 1804 is open to through traffic and residents in the area are advised to turn off home HVAC systems if they see smoke traveling in their direction.

Copyright 2023 KFYR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

19-year-old Corbin Lampert
16-year-old dead, one in custody for suspicion of murder in Bismarck
Burleigh County Water Rescue team
One man drowns, another rescued at Kimball Bottoms
Flooding in Spearfish
Heavy rain causes flooding in Spearfish, SD
Russell Dean Brown
Walkaway reported at Missouri River Correctional Center
Bill S. won $3.8 million in the Colorado lottery and wants to buy a new vacuum.
$3.8M lottery winner wants to buy new vacuum, gift cards for others

Latest News

Several train cars are immersed in the Yellowstone River after a bridge collapse near Columbus,...
Montana train derailment update; Senator Jon Tester reacts
SCOTUS decisions expected this week
Several important US Supreme Court decisions expected this week
KMOT First News at Six Sportscast 6/26/23
KMOT First News at Six Weather 6/26/23