Crews responding to explosion at industrial site in Williams County

WILLISTON, N.D. (KUMV) – The Williston Fire Department was dispatched to the area of Highway 1804 and 125th Avenue Northwest Monday evening for a report of an explosion at an oil production site caused by an unconfirmed lightning strike.

Units on scene were able to confirm the explosion of several storage tanks on the site that are actively burning and currently remain in a controlled burn.

Fire crews are monitoring the scene and the surrounding area.

Highway 1804 is open to through traffic and residents in the area are advised to turn off home HVAC systems if they see smoke traveling in their direction.

