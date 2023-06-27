Bismarck considering changes to East Main Avenue

Plans for East Main Avenue between 7th Street and 12th Street
Plans for East Main Avenue between 7th Street and 12th Street(KFYR)
By Joel Crane
Published: Jun. 27, 2023 at 6:09 PM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - East Main Avenue in Bismarck could soon look just a little bit different.

After 14 months of study and three rounds of public input, Bismarck city planners have a pretty good idea of what they’re going to do with Main Avenue between 7th Street and 26th Street.

“Safety, in general, was a high concern of the public. Vehicular safety, a lot of rear-end crashes, that sort of thing. Also, vehicular mobility was a concern,” said Kim Riepl with the Bismarck Mandan Metropolitan Planning Organization.

Riepl said the city plans to keep the section from 12th Street to 26th Street largely the same. The proposed changes in that mile-and-a-half section primarily focus on snow storage and pedestrian needs, with minor adjustments to the curb line.

Riepl said it’s possible, as Bismarck expands, that the area from 9th to 12th could be approved for mixed-use zoning. In layman’s terms, that means we might see a bigger downtown area.

