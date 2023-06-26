Woman sentenced to 5 years for shooting mother holding infant

Tarnelle Abraham
Tarnelle Abraham(Valley News Live)
By Gretchen Hjelmstad
Published: Jun. 26, 2023 at 10:50 AM CDT|Updated: 7 hours ago
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Woman is sentenced to five years in prison for a shooting at a south Fargo apartment complex in October of 2022.

A judge ordered Tarnelle Abraham to spend four years behind bars, with one year of probation. She is receiving credit for the 257 days already served in jail. Abraham is also sentenced to pay $2,724.39 in restitution and have no contact with the victim.

Abraham was charged with aggravated assault and reckless endangerment after the October 10 shooting at the Mezzo Apartments in the 2700 block of 42nd Street South.

The people inside the apartment were identified as a married couple and their 5-month-old child. According to court documents, the husband told officers he had an affair with another woman earlier in the summer and that this woman, later identified as Abraham, recently began contacting his wife to tell her about the affair.

The husband said he went to close the blinds to their apartment when he saw Abraham standing outside of the window holding a dark object in her hand. Court documents outline what happened next. The couple called 911 and the wife got a handgun from the bedroom, but the husband took the gun and put it away. As the wife walked toward the window to see where Abraham went, she was shot in the chest and dropped the 5-month-old baby.

The husband told officers he ran out of the patio door and returned fire, hitting the suspect’s vehicle. A portion of this incident was caught on security video at the apartment complex, which showed a white Jeep Cherokee pull up and a black woman exiting the vehicle and walking toward the apartment.

Abraham pleaded guilty to felony reckless endangerment in March 2023. The aggravated assault charge was dismissed.

