Wishek group reenacts Pony Express; ride from Bismarck to Wishek

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Sunday, a group of about three dozen riders from Wishek discovered a newfound appreciation for the United States Postal Service.

A group of riders from Wishek reenacted the Pony Express on Sunday, delivering a letter on horseback from the governor to the mayor of Wishek. The riders left the Bismarck Capitol Grounds at 7:30 a.m. and arrived in Wishek at 5:30 p.m.

“That’s a full day of riding. We were very impressed with ourselves and the time that we did. Basically, we were about an hour and a half earlier than what we were expecting. So, as far as delivering the mail, we were ahead of schedule,” said David Just, Pony Express organizer.

This year marks Wishek’s 125th anniversary. 36 riders rode a total of 96 miles Sunday, stopping every two miles to trade-off. About 50 people met them in town for a celebration upon arrival.

