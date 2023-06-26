Press Release: Walkaway Reported at Missouri River Correctional Center

Russell Dean Brown
Russell Dean Brown(KFYR-TV)
By Staff
Published: Jun. 26, 2023 at 11:34 AM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) – On June 25, 2023 around 8:00 p.m., the Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation (DOCR) reported a walk away from Missouri River Correctional Center (MRCC), an unfenced, minimum-security facility for residents with minimum custody requirements, located in Bismarck, ND.

Russell Dean Brown, 54, was last seen wearing a white t-shirt, dark gray shorts, long white socks, and white tennis shoes. Brown is Caucasian, 6′0″, 165 pounds with blue eyes, bald head with salt and pepper facial hair. An identifying photo of Brown is attached to this press release.

Brown is serving a sentence for terrorizing with a weapon in Cass County and was scheduled for good time release in November 2024.

The DOCR contacted the North Dakota Highway Patrol dispatch as soon as the walk away was discovered and the MRCC facility grounds were searched.

If you have any information on Brown’s whereabouts, please contact your local law enforcement or the North Dakota Highway Patrol at 701-328-9921.

Copyright 2023 KFYR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Flooding in Spearfish
Heavy rain causes flooding in Spearfish, SD
Bill S. won $3.8 million in the Colorado lottery and wants to buy a new vacuum.
$3.8M lottery winner wants to buy new vacuum, gift cards for others
High schoolers in Atlanta for Native American All-Star Showcase
Five ND high school ball players in Atlanta for Native American All-Star Showcase
Anheuser-Busch is launching a new summer campaign focusing on Bud Light amid slumping sale...
Anheuser-Busch launching new Bud Light campaign; giving away $10K weekly to help sales
North Dakota is to receive $35,000.
Wrigley settles with lingerie retailer over deceptive advertising and billing

Latest News

Atlas Power Data Center
Utility seeking court opinion on Data Center shutdown order
Burleigh County Water Rescue team
One man drowns, another rescued at Kimball Bottoms
KFYR - First News at Ten - Sportscast 6/25/2023
Jason Sorenson
Minot Utilities Director discusses new roles