Press Release: Walkaway Reported at Missouri River Correctional Center

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) – On June 25, 2023 around 8:00 p.m., the Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation (DOCR) reported a walk away from Missouri River Correctional Center (MRCC), an unfenced, minimum-security facility for residents with minimum custody requirements, located in Bismarck, ND.

Russell Dean Brown, 54, was last seen wearing a white t-shirt, dark gray shorts, long white socks, and white tennis shoes. Brown is Caucasian, 6′0″, 165 pounds with blue eyes, bald head with salt and pepper facial hair. An identifying photo of Brown is attached to this press release.

Brown is serving a sentence for terrorizing with a weapon in Cass County and was scheduled for good time release in November 2024.

The DOCR contacted the North Dakota Highway Patrol dispatch as soon as the walk away was discovered and the MRCC facility grounds were searched.

If you have any information on Brown’s whereabouts, please contact your local law enforcement or the North Dakota Highway Patrol at 701-328-9921.

Copyright 2023 KFYR. All rights reserved.