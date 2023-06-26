One man drowns, another rescued at Kimball Bottoms

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - One man drowned and another was rescued at Kimball Bottoms in Burleigh County early Saturday.

The Burleigh County Sheriff’s Department says deputies responded to a call for people struggling to swim.

A Burleigh County Water Rescue swimmer saved 20-year-old Dredan Milk of Bismarck.

Deputies learned another man went under and hadn’t resurfaced. The Burleigh County Water rescue Team searched for and eventually found 22-year-old Franzyano Franz of Bismarck who was pronounced dead on the scene.

