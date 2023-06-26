One man drowns, another rescued at Kimball Bottoms
Published: Jun. 26, 2023 at 10:27 AM CDT|Updated: moments ago
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - One man drowned and another was rescued at Kimball Bottoms in Burleigh County early Saturday.
The Burleigh County Sheriff’s Department says deputies responded to a call for people struggling to swim.
A Burleigh County Water Rescue swimmer saved 20-year-old Dredan Milk of Bismarck.
Deputies learned another man went under and hadn’t resurfaced. The Burleigh County Water rescue Team searched for and eventually found 22-year-old Franzyano Franz of Bismarck who was pronounced dead on the scene.
