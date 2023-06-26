One man drowns, another rescued at Kimball Bottoms

Burleigh County Water Rescue team
Burleigh County Water Rescue team(KFYR)
By Staff
Published: Jun. 26, 2023 at 10:27 AM CDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - One man drowned and another was rescued at Kimball Bottoms in Burleigh County early Saturday.

The Burleigh County Sheriff’s Department says deputies responded to a call for people struggling to swim.

A Burleigh County Water Rescue swimmer saved 20-year-old Dredan Milk of Bismarck.

Deputies learned another man went under and hadn’t resurfaced. The Burleigh County Water rescue Team searched for and eventually found 22-year-old Franzyano Franz of Bismarck who was pronounced dead on the scene.

Copyright 2023 KFYR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Flooding in Spearfish
Heavy rain causes flooding in Spearfish, SD
Bill S. won $3.8 million in the Colorado lottery and wants to buy a new vacuum.
$3.8M lottery winner wants to buy new vacuum, gift cards for others
High schoolers in Atlanta for Native American All-Star Showcase
Five ND high school ball players in Atlanta for Native American All-Star Showcase
Anheuser-Busch is launching a new summer campaign focusing on Bud Light amid slumping sale...
Anheuser-Busch launching new Bud Light campaign; giving away $10K weekly to help sales
North Dakota is to receive $35,000.
Wrigley settles with lingerie retailer over deceptive advertising and billing

Latest News

KFYR - First News at Ten - Sportscast 6/25/2023
Jason Sorenson
Minot Utilities Director discusses new roles
McQuade Tournament 2023
Bismarck-Mandan Parks and Rec crews make big difference at McQuade Tournament
Anita Knutson cold case
‘Shot gun approach’: state fires back at defense in dispute over gag order in Anita Knutson case