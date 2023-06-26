New river otter exhibit opens at the Dakota Zoo

By Maiya Fleck
Published: Jun. 26, 2023 at 5:29 PM CDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - One of the Dakota Zoo’s beloved animals got a new enclosure. The river otters moved into a bigger and better exhibit.

The two otters have four times the space, and the new setup is safer for kids to watch them swim and play. They also have more grass and rocky terrain to explore.

“The new river otter exhibit has a ton of new features that I think are an improvement over every aspect of the old one. I’d say the number one thing is this big viewing window you see behind me. I’d say it’s three times as big as their old one, so you can see them swimming around underwater,” said Brent Weston, education and volunteer coordinator at the Dakota Zoo.

The project has been in the works for a couple of years, and because of generous donations, they were able to open it this weekend.

