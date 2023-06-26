NDSU Extension holds camp to keep youth safe on farms and ranches

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - NDSU Extension is holding its three-day Farm Safety Camp at the Burleigh County Extension Building to make sure kids are staying safe on farms and ranches.

The camps cover situations the youth might run into on the farm and ranch. They get lessons on sun protection, tractor certification, ATV best practices, stopping bleeding, livestock handling, electric line precautions, and farm and ranch mental health and stress awareness.

“Safety is a mindset and a skill, and so, the more we can encourage our youth and young people and even our adults to make sure we mentor those people working on farms and ranches, that’s what is going to save lives at the end of the day. It’s not only prioritizing safety but practicing safety every day,” said Angie Johnson, farm and ranch safety coordinator.

They take a written test at the end of camp. So while they have fun at the camp, they also leave with a tractor certification under the Hazardous Occupations and other topics.

