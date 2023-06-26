Crosby man sentenced to more than 100 years for several sexual assault charges

Divide County sexual assault sentencing
Divide County sexual assault sentencing(KFYR)
By Michael Anthony
Published: Jun. 26, 2023 at 12:59 PM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CROSBY, N.D. (KUMV) - A Crosby man was sentenced to more than a century behind bars over multiple sexual assault charges.

Matthew Nelson was charged with six counts of gross sexual imposition involving minors and one count of corruption of a minor. These crimes occurred between 2016 and 2020. Nelson pleaded guilty in October to all counts.

During a sentencing hearing Friday, northwest District Court Judge Robin Schmidt ordered Nelson to serve 17 years for each GSI count, totaling 102 years.

Nelson was also found guilty of a misdemeanor sexual assault charge.

Copyright 2023 KFYR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Flooding in Spearfish
Heavy rain causes flooding in Spearfish, SD
Bill S. won $3.8 million in the Colorado lottery and wants to buy a new vacuum.
$3.8M lottery winner wants to buy new vacuum, gift cards for others
High schoolers in Atlanta for Native American All-Star Showcase
Five ND high school ball players in Atlanta for Native American All-Star Showcase
Anheuser-Busch is launching a new summer campaign focusing on Bud Light amid slumping sale...
Anheuser-Busch launching new Bud Light campaign; giving away $10K weekly to help sales
North Dakota is to receive $35,000.
Wrigley settles with lingerie retailer over deceptive advertising and billing

Latest News

Deadly shooting investigation.
16-year-old dead, one in custody for suspicion of murder in Bismarck
Russell Dean Brown
Walkaway reported at Missouri River Correctional Center
Atlas Power Data Center
Mountrail-Williams Electric Cooperative seeking court opinion on Data Center shutdown order
Burleigh County Water Rescue team
One man drowns, another rescued at Kimball Bottoms