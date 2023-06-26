Crosby man sentenced to more than 100 years for several sexual assault charges
Published: Jun. 26, 2023 at 12:59 PM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
CROSBY, N.D. (KUMV) - A Crosby man was sentenced to more than a century behind bars over multiple sexual assault charges.
Matthew Nelson was charged with six counts of gross sexual imposition involving minors and one count of corruption of a minor. These crimes occurred between 2016 and 2020. Nelson pleaded guilty in October to all counts.
During a sentencing hearing Friday, northwest District Court Judge Robin Schmidt ordered Nelson to serve 17 years for each GSI count, totaling 102 years.
Nelson was also found guilty of a misdemeanor sexual assault charge.
Copyright 2023 KFYR. All rights reserved.