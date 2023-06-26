Burgum on abortion, Ukraine, and a big GOP presidential field

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - There are now a dozen candidates seeking the Republican nomination for president. Most recently, Miami Mayor Francis Suarez and former Congressman Will Hurd jumped into the race.

North Dakota Governor Doug Burgum announced his presidency several weeks ago, and he’s been making the rounds on talk shows and at events around the country to garner support. Sunday, he was on CNN’s State of the Union, in which he talked about the need for small government.

“Many of these other things that presidential candidates and the current administration get dragged into, really belong, not just to the states, sometimes it belongs to a city commission, a county commission, a township board, a library board, or maybe the family themselves,” said Burgum, R-North Dakota.

Burgum has enacted policies to back up some of those claims. For instance, in this legislative session, he vetoed a bill that would ban sexually explicit material from libraries. At the time, he called it an “unfunded, one-size-fits-all government mandate.” He did sign into law a bill that requires libraries to move sexually explicit material out of children’s sections.

Burgum has also been fielding questions on his policy positions: this morning on State of the Union, he pushed back against the idea of a nationwide abortion ban. He also gave his opinion on recent tensions within Russia.

“This moment shows the cracks within Russia, and Putin losing his grip on that country. We have an opportunity, along with our NATO partners, in this situation, to really get behind and support Ukraine. Let’s give them the support they need. Let’s get this war over now instead of having it be protracted,” said Burgum, R-North Dakota.

Burgum also said he believes a deep GOP primary field is good for Republican voters.

