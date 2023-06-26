Bismarck newlyweds spend honeymoon helping others at Heaven’s Helpers Soup Café

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - When you think of honeymoon destinations, you probably think of places like Hawaii, the Caribbean or even a quick weekend getaway to the Twin Cities or maybe to the Black Hills.

But one Bismarck couple’s honeymoon kept them at home in the capital city. They spent a couple hours on their wedding day volunteering.

Julian Wolf has many memories at Heaven’s Helpers Soup Café. As a kid, he and his mom often ate there.

“That was sometimes the only thing I would eat for a week was only if I came here,” he recalled.

Now, he’s here giving back.

“It’s definitely nice to come full circle,” said Julian. “To be in a position where I have nothing and now to be in a position where I can give is amazing.”

With his wife Casey by his side, the couple spent two hours on their wedding day at the Soup Café and another two hours on their one-week anniversary. The newlyweds plan to volunteer every Saturday.

“We love it. And it’s only two hours, which isn’t a lot of time at all. I mean, there’s how many hours in a week? We can 100% give back to the community for two hours,” said Casey.

“I was incarcerated for a short time, and I had a friend comment on my Facebook, ‘You’re doing so good. You’re an inspiration.’ I want to be like that. And that right there shows me I was supposed to come here that day and that’s why every Saturday we’re going to be doing this,” added Julian.

Heavens Helpers Executive Director Mark Meier said volunteers like the Wolfs are important to keeping the Soup Café open. He hopes their story might inspire others to spend a few hours there.

“It’s not hard work. It’s fun. It can be a two-hour date time with mom and dad, and they can bring the kids, I mean, just make it fun and give back,” he said.

“It helps so many people, just like it helped me,” said Julian.

Meantime, Meier said hearing stories like Julian’s makes this work even more rewarding.

Meier said volunteers are needed year-round, but summer is even more crucial. He said the Soup Café is 20-30% busier in the summer, but there are about 40% fewer volunteers.

