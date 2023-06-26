Bismarck-Mandan Parks and Rec crews make big difference at McQuade Tournament

McQuade Tournament 2023
McQuade Tournament 2023(KFYR)
By Joel Crane
Published: Jun. 25, 2023 at 9:38 PM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - More than 400 softball teams flocked to Bismarck for the McQuade Softball Tournament this weekend. And although all games were canceled Saturday because of the rain, the fields were in pristine condition for the first game at 7:15 Sunday morning.

That’s due, in no small part, to Bismarck and Mandan Parks and Recreation. Parks and Rec crews stayed up late and woke up early to make sure every game on Sunday could get played. The tournament director said maintenance crews were out on the fields past dark Saturday night pumping water off the fields and up early Sunday at 3:30 a.m. to groom the fields.

“When we got to the fields at 6:15, you couldn’t even tell it rained last night. It was almost like they pre-watered the fields and drug them to make them look nice. And we were ready to go at 7:30 with not one problem, not one drop of water on the diamonds,” said Mike Wolf, co-tournament director and umpire-in-chief.

About 415 teams played in the McQuade Tournament this year, which is on par with previous years.

