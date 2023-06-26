Amber Alert issued for 11-year-old, 5-year-old in Washington state

By Gray News staff
Published: Jun. 26, 2023 at 6:16 AM CDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
(Gray News) - Authorities in Washington state have issued an Amber Alert for an 11-year-old girl and 5-year-old boy Monday morning.

Authorities in Yakima, Washington, said someone took 11-year-old Kiana Telles and 5-year-old Fabian Telles from their grandmother’s residence at about 3 p.m. Sunday.

Kiana is described as 4-foot-4 and 150 pounds with black hair and brown eyes. She was wearing a T-shirt and gray stretch pants.

Fabian is 2-foot-6 and 40 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes. He was a blue shirt with a shark on it and blue Adidas shorts.

Police said they believe the two children are with 40-year-old Glenda Reyes, who was driving a 2004 Pontiac, a two-tone gray color with a Yakima Nation plate YN8771.

Reyes is described as 5-foot-6, 180 pounds, with black hair, brown eyes, and tattoos on both hands as well as pierced ears.

Anyone with information on the missing children are asked to call Yakima County Sheriff’s Office at 509-574-2500 or 911.

Glenda Reyes, 40, is being sought in connection with an Amber Alert out of Washington state.
Glenda Reyes, 40, is being sought in connection with an Amber Alert out of Washington state.(NCMEC)

