16-year-old dead, one in custody for suspicion of murder in Bismarck

Deadly shooting investigation.
By KFYR Staff
Published: Jun. 26, 2023 at 1:04 PM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - A late-night shooting Sunday took the life of a 16-year-old girl in the 2900 block of Ohio Street, and Bismarck Police have Corbin Lampert, a 19-year-old Bismarck man, in custody for suspicion of murder.

Around 11:45 p.m. Sunday night, officers responded to the 2900 block of Ohio Street for reports of shots fired in the area. There were numerous calls regarding the shots fired, with one stating that someone was shot. Officers entered an apartment in this area and located the 16-year-old girl. She was taken to a local hospital and pronounced dead.

Through the investigation of the incident, Bismarck Police Detectives identified Corbin Lampert as a suspect. Corbin was located shortly before 9:15 a.m. Monday in south Bismarck. Corbin was taken to Burleigh Morton Detention Center and held on the charge of murder a little after noon Monday. Investigators continue to follow up on leads and interview possible witnesses.

The name of the 16-year-old girl is being withheld until the family can notify other next of kin.

If the public has any information regarding this incident, please contact Bismarck Police Department’s Investigations Division at (701) 223-1212, or anonymously by downloading the Bismarck Police Department app, or texting BISPD and your tip to 847411.

