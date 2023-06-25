UPDATE: I-29 south of Drayton back open after flooding

UPDATE: North Dakota Department of Transportation posted on their Facebook that I-29 south of Drayton is back open. They are urging everyone to still drive with caution.

Drayton, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The North Dakota Department of Transportation says Interstate 29 is closed, south of Drayton at mile point 184, because of flooding.

If you are driving in the area, you will be asked to detour to hwy. 44 and hwy. 66 through Drayton.

No word yet as to when the road will be back open.

Copyright 2023 KVLY. All rights reserved.