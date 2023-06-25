UPDATE: I-29 south of Drayton back open after flooding

I-29 flooded
I-29 flooded(North Dakota DOT)
By Renee Nygren
Published: Jun. 25, 2023 at 12:30 PM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

UPDATE: North Dakota Department of Transportation posted on their Facebook that I-29 south of Drayton is back open. They are urging everyone to still drive with caution.

Drayton, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The North Dakota Department of Transportation says Interstate 29 is closed, south of Drayton at mile point 184, because of flooding.

If you are driving in the area, you will be asked to detour to hwy. 44 and hwy. 66 through Drayton.

No word yet as to when the road will be back open.

Copyright 2023 KVLY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Flooding in Spearfish
Heavy rain causes flooding in Spearfish, SD
Umpires gathered in Mike Wolf's garage
Bismarck family provides lodging for umpires all over the country for the McQuade Softball Tournament
Anheuser-Busch is launching a new summer campaign focusing on Bud Light amid slumping sale...
Anheuser-Busch launching new Bud Light campaign; giving away $10K weekly to help sales
North Dakota is to receive $35,000.
Wrigley settles with lingerie retailer over deceptive advertising and billing
A photo of Cordell at the camp
Camp Cordell: ‘the most genuine person you’re going to meet’ coaches camp in Harvey

Latest News

India to lower tariffs on U.S. pulse crops
Jon Tester
Defense industry dollars flowed to Montana Sen. Jon Tester after he gained a key role on spending
nd outdoors
ND Outdoors: major improvement to Odland Dam in western North Dakota
NDDOT awards Standing Rock Sioux Tribe over $18 million for road reconstruction
nd outdoors
ND Outdoors: major improvement to Odland Dam in western North Dakota