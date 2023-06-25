‘Shot gun approach’: state fires back at defense in dispute over gag order in Anita Knutson case

MINOT, N.D. (KMOT) – State prosecutors have doubled down on their argument that the defense representing the woman charged in the 2007 killing of Anita Knutson in Minot should be barred from surveying the public.

Earlier this month, the state filed a motion, calling for the court to put a gag order on the defense, after a post titled “Knutson/Rice Survey” made the rounds on social media. The link led to a survey with four questions.

Nichole Rice faces a AA-felony murder charge, and Rice and Knutson were roommates at the time of Knutson’s death.

Court documents indicate that Rice’s attorney Philip Becher said the survey was launched to show that his client would not be able to receive a fair and unbiased jury trial in Ward County.

In a response filed Friday, the state said the defense improperly compared this situation to a previous case where a survey was used, because, unlike that one, this survey “was not narrowly tailored to focus on a group of people already identified as potential jurors.”

The state called into question the use of Rice’s booking photo in the link to the survey, arguing it “could create an implicit bias of her guilt.”

“Defense is simply taking a shot gun approach of sending a survey into cyberspace asking people who are ‘18 and residents of Ward County’ their opinion of Defendant’s guilty,” the state added in its response.

Prosecutors argued the survey would only draw further public discourse and media coverage, adding that “putting Anita Knutson’s murder back in the headlines allows Defense to create the very bias it claims already exists.”

A separate court filing indicates that Assistant State’s Attorney Tiffany Sorgen had been notified by acquaintances who do not live in Ward County that they had seen posts and advertisements about the survey.

As of close of business Friday, a hearing had yet to be scheduled in the matter.

Rice is scheduled to be back in court for a pretrial conference in late September. Trial dates have not been set.

Related Content: Continuing Coverage of Anita Knutson Cold Case

Copyright 2023 KFYR. All rights reserved.