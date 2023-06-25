NDDOT awards Standing Rock Sioux Tribe over $18 million for road reconstruction

Standing Rock Sioux Tribe
Standing Rock Sioux Tribe(KVLY)
By Emmeline Ivy
Published: Jun. 24, 2023 at 7:00 PM CDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - In an effort to reconstruct the Bureau of Indian Affairs Highway 6, the North Dakota Department of Transportation is awarding the Standing Rock Sioux Tribe over $18 million.

Senator Kevin Cramer announced Saturday that $18,572,895 will go toward reconstructing portions of the BIA highway to repair the road.

A similar highway, BIA Road 3, is connected to a multi-million-dollar lawsuit involving a washout that caused the demise of four victims in 2019.

Last week, a federal appeals court announced it would not grant an appeal to the families impacted by the washout.

The families argued the Bureau of Indian Affairs didn’t properly maintain the roads to prevent the washout, and the court agreed the Bureau had the discretion to act based on the availability of funds.

The DOT is awarding the money to the Tribe through the grant program RAISE, or Rebuilding American Infrastructure with Sustainability and Equity.

The program helps state and local governments fund and complete freight and passenger transportation infrastructure projects.

