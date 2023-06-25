Military funding bill could help ND facilities

Senator John Hoeven, R-North Dakota
By Joel Crane
Published: Jun. 24, 2023 at 10:23 PM CDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - The U.S. Senate Committee in charge of approving funding advanced tens of millions of dollars for North Dakota facilities this week.

The Senate Appropriations Committee approved the Military Construction and Veteran Affairs funding bill. It encourages the Department of Veterans Affairs to research treatments for post-traumatic stress, enhances veteran access to long-term care providers, and directs the Air Force to upgrade security gates at bases like Minot Air Force Base.

“The Milcon-VA bill is all about our veterans and also making sure we have the facilities we need on our air force bases, like Minot Air Force Base, but also for our Guard,” said Senator John Hoeven, R-North Dakota.

The legislation also includes $5.4 million for the future National Guard Readiness Center in Dickinson. That’s in addition to the more than $15 million that has already been approved for that facility.

