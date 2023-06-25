Human remains found in California mountain area where actor Julian Sands disappeared 5 months ago

FILE - Actor Julian Sands poses for photographers at the Venice Film Festival in Venice, Italy,...
FILE - Actor Julian Sands poses for photographers at the Venice Film Festival in Venice, Italy, on Sept. 3, 2019. Authorities say the latest search for missing actor Julian Sands on Southern California's massive Mount Baldy was unsuccessful. Sands was reported missing in January 2023 after setting out to hike on Mount Baldy, which rises more than 10,000 feet east of Los Angeles and was pounded by severe winter storms.(Photo by Arthur Mola/Invision/AP, File)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jun. 24, 2023 at 8:11 PM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SAN BERNARDINO, Calif. (AP) — Hikers found human remains Saturday in a Southern California mountain area where actor Julian Sands disappeared five months ago, authorities said.

The body discovered around 10 a.m. in wilderness near Mount Baldy was transported to the coroner’s office for identification next week, the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department said in a statement.

Additional details were not immediately available.

Sands, an avid hiker and mountaineer, was reported missing January 13 after setting out on the peak that rises more than 10,000 feet (3,048 meters) east of Los Angeles. The region was pounded by severe storms during winter.

On Friday, his family released its first statement since Sands’ disappearance.

“We continue to hold Julian in our hearts with bright memories of him as a wonderful father, husband, explorer, lover of the natural world and the arts, and as an original and collaborative performer,” the statement said.

Sands, a 65-year-old British-born actor best known for his role in the 1985 film “A Room With a View,” is married to journalist Evgenia Citkowitz and has three adult children.

A June 17 search for Sands, the eighth organized search since his disappearance, was unsuccessful, authorities said.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Verdicts reached in trial
Jury reaches guilty verdicts in Goodale death trial
Umpires gathered in Mike Wolf's garage
Bismarck family provides lodging for umpires all over the country for the McQuade Softball Tournament
A photo of Cordell at the camp
Camp Cordell: ‘the most genuine person you’re going to meet’ coaches camp in Harvey
The boy was pulled from the water as others called 911. The boy was taken from the scene in a...
15-year-old dies after being hit by boat propeller at Christian summer camp
Damage to manufactured home in Sioux County
Severe t-storms destroy home in Sioux County Wednesday night; one injured

Latest News

First News at Six Weather 6/24/23
Rain reports and tracking the Colorado Low on Saturday 6/24/23
Flooding in Spearfish
Heavy rain causes flooding in Spearfish, SD
Standing Rock Sioux Tribe
NDDOT awards Standing Rock Sioux Tribe over $18 million for road reconstruction