Heavy rain causes flooding in Spearfish, SD

Flooding in Spearfish
Flooding in Spearfish(Lucas Pummel)
By Emmeline Ivy
Published: Jun. 24, 2023 at 7:11 PM CDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
SPEARFISH, S.D. (KFYR) - This weekend brought with it an onslaught of moisture to the Dakotas.

As rain continues to pummel Bismarck, South Dakota is getting its fair share as well.

Spearfish, South Dakota resident Lucas Pummel shared these photos on his social media showing the impacts of the rain down his street.

He took these photos around 5 p.m. Friday as the rain caused flooding of cars and nearby homes.

It is forecasted to rain there until about 3 p.m. Saturday, but Lucas says it’s not as bad as Friday’s weather.

