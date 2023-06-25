Five ND high school ball players in Atlanta for Native American All-Star Showcase

ATLANTA (KFYR) - Playing a baseball game in a Major League stadium is something young baseball players dream about. A small group of North Dakota high schoolers got to live that dream this weekend.

Batting practice in the Atlanta Braves’ stadium... Not something you get to do every day.

”It’s kind of surreal. Yesterday, when our kids walked in, they were kind of in awe of the whole thing,” said Dave DeCoteau, Turtle Mountain Community High School baseball coach.

Five Native American high schoolers from North Dakota traveled to Georgia to participate in the Braves’ Native American All-Star Baseball Showcase in Atlanta.

”Our hopes is to not just play this game here in this great stadium, but also to get them to the next level. Could be JUCO, could be D1, D2, who knows? It could be Major League Baseball,” said Scott Davis, a consultant with the Braves organization.

Those who have the opportunity aren’t taking it for granted.

”Being able to be coached by all the coaches here, former players, it’s been an honor. Just grateful to be here,” said Marcus Bird Horse, a baseball player from Mandan.

Players practiced all day with professional coaches. They interacted with college and Major League scouts all weekend, and those scouts will also be at their game on Sunday.

45 Native American players from 22 tribes and 15 states are in Atlanta for the All-Star Showcase. In addition to the game on Sunday, there was also a home run derby Saturday afternoon.

