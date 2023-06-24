Wrigley settles with lingerie retailer over deceptive advertising and billing

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - North Dakota Attorney General Drew Wrigley announced North Dakota and 31 other states have reached a $2.35 million settlement with a major lingerie retailer.

The settlement states that Adore Me, a primarily online lingerie brand, deceptively marketed its VIP membership program to people and made it difficult for consumers to cancel their memberships.

North Dakota will receive approximately $35,000 from the suit.

Wrigley said any N.D. Adore Me consumers should watch for a notice from the company about obtaining a refund.

