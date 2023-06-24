Pedestrian injured in crash in Williston

WILLISTON, N.D. (KFYR) - A pedestrian was seriously injured Tuesday in Williston after being struck by an SUV around 10:45 p.m.

The crash occurred on 54th St NW near 11th Ave. E, where a 16-year-old boy was traveling westbound. The pedestrian, a 22-year-old man, was on the north side of the road before being hit by the SUV.

Vasquez was transported to CHI St. Alexius in Williston before being flown to Sanford Medical Center in Fargo.

The crash remains under investigation.

