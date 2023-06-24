Minot Utilities Director discusses new roles

Jason Sorenson(KMOT)
By Haley Burchett
Published: Jun. 24, 2023 at 9:13 AM CDT|Updated: moments ago
MINOT, N.D. (KMOT) – Until a couple of days ago, The Minot Public Works Director & his assistant were responsible for more than 10 different departments.

The city council decided to divide the responsibilities and create a new position.

Jason Sorenson, the Assistant Public Works Director was named Utilities Director.

Minot Public Works has about 155 employees with a lot of financial responsibilities.

Sorenson will be in charge of water, sewer, sanitation, landfill, and the water treatment plant.

With the retirement of Public Works Director Dan Jonasson, Sorenson will fill in until a permanent hire is found.

That person will oversee streets, storm sewer, property maintenance, transit, the shop, Rosehill Cemetery, and flood infrastructure construction and maintenance.

“The five departments that fall under me I’ll continue to keep an eye on them and help with the superintendents and we’re gonna continue to try to provide the services that people expect,” said Sorenson.

Sorenson also shared that they will be creating another department soon for flood control, operation and maintenance.

