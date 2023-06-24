Minot Police to offer internet safety class this weekend

A laptop being used(KMOT)
By Joe Skurzewski
Published: Jun. 23, 2023 at 7:12 PM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
MINOT, N.D. (KMOT) – The digital world can be a wonderful place, but it can also be dangerous.

The Minot Police Department is holding an internet safety and digital citizenship meeting this weekend. Sgt. Caisee Sandusky will share knowledge on how to navigate the digital world with integrity and respect, and how to stay safe while doing so.

The event is Saturday, June 24, from 2-3 p.m. at the Minot Public Library North Meeting Room.

It’s intended for those ages 6th grade and older.

