Man pleads not guilty to luring minors

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - A Robinson man has pleaded not guilty to luring minors.

Bismarck Police say 54-year-old Shannon Geringer texted two young men after they messaged a number he gave them on a dollar bill that had a sexually explicit message on it.

Authorities say Geringer sent the men pictures of his genitals and arranged to meet up with what he thought was a 17-year-old boy.

Police arrested him after he fled the meet-up location last month.

