Man pleads not guilty to luring minors
Published: Jun. 24, 2023 at 10:01 AM CDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - A Robinson man has pleaded not guilty to luring minors.
Bismarck Police say 54-year-old Shannon Geringer texted two young men after they messaged a number he gave them on a dollar bill that had a sexually explicit message on it.
Authorities say Geringer sent the men pictures of his genitals and arranged to meet up with what he thought was a 17-year-old boy.
Police arrested him after he fled the meet-up location last month.
