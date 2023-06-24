Man pleads not guilty to luring minors

Robinson man pleads not guilty
Robinson man pleads not guilty(KFYR)
By Bella Kraft
Published: Jun. 24, 2023 at 10:01 AM CDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - A Robinson man has pleaded not guilty to luring minors.

Bismarck Police say 54-year-old Shannon Geringer texted two young men after they messaged a number he gave them on a dollar bill that had a sexually explicit message on it.

Authorities say Geringer sent the men pictures of his genitals and arranged to meet up with what he thought was a 17-year-old boy.

Police arrested him after he fled the meet-up location last month.

