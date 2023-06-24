Family of Wade Goodale reacts to guilty verdicts in murder trial

MINOT, N.D. (KMOT) – The two people charged in last February’s shooting death of Wade Goodale in Minot now face the chance of life in prison without parole... after a jury convicted them today... following a week-long trial.

KMOT’s Joe Skurzewski reports on Friday’s closing arguments, and reaction from Wade’s family.

Clerk of Court, reading verdicts:

“…do find the defendant Matthew Richard Anderson guilty of the crime of murder extreme indifference to human life.”

“…do find the defendant Regina Deanne Goodale guilty of the crime of accomplice to murder extreme indifference to human life.”

It took the jury of 12 all of a few hours to return guilty verdicts to the most serious charges at stake, murder and accomplice to murder.

The jury was given the option to consider three different charges for Mathew Anderson—murder, manslaughter, or negligent homicide, and accomplice to each of those charges for Regina Goodale.

In their closings, defense attorneys William Hartl and Steven Mottinger told the jury their clients didn’t mean for Wade to die.

“The eyewitness who was seated in the passenger seat: ‘He wasn’t going to let him live.’ That shows there was no intent to kill,” said William Hartl, attorney for Mathew Anderson.

“She may have told people she wanted her husband beat up. That hurts. But she never told anybody she wanted him to kill,” said Steven Mottinger, attorney for Regina Goodale.

But the jury agreed with State Prosecutor Roza Larson, who told them case wasn’t about premeditation but rather extreme indifference.

“This isn’t Hollywood. You don’t shoot to wound. Law enforcement doesn’t even do that. Because that’s not real except for in the movies,” said Larson.

Larson on rebuttal, pointing to the nature of Wade’s fatal injury as proof it was no accident.

“There was blowback on him. That gun was held down on open shot theory called Whitney [Racine] didn’t hear the gunshot and nobody called in and gunshot it was muffled because it was up against him,” said Larson.

After the verdict was read, tears of joy from Wade’s loved ones.

“There’s always a chance that there could be they can be found guilty of lesser charges or, or not at all are found not guilty. So our hearts are just super full right now that that the jury saw that we saw and in the evidence that was presented in the case,” said Chrystal Selzler, Wade’s cousin.

Judge Todd Cresap ordered Anderson and Goodale to be held in custody, pending sentencing, in mid-October.

Your News Leader reached out to the defense attorneys William Hartl and Steven Mottinger, who declined to comment on the verdict.

The family said the children involved are currently living with Wade’s mom Mary Kay.

Regina Goodale and Mathew Anderson are escorted back to the Ward County Jail after the jury returns guilty verdicts of accomplice to murder, and murder, respectively. They will be sentenced in mid-October. (none)

