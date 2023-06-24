Dickinson’s Roughrider Days kicks off with rodeo

DICKINSON, N.D. (KQCD) - It’s the 52nd Roughrider Days Fair and Expo in Dickinson and this weekend kicks off some of its most anticipated events.

Soon at the Stark County Fairgrounds, the arena will be filled with people watching professional cowboys’ ride.

“Rodeo is the best show on dirt,” said Rodeo Chairman Leon Kristianson.

Kristianson has been involved with the rodeo for 32 years and says this year, there are more rodeo activities.

“A new event this year we went to girls breakaway roping, from there we will go to our saddle bronc riding, then we will go to our steer wrestling, then we will go to our team roping,” said Kristianson.

The rodeo chairman said there will also be barrel racing and bull riding.

He said this year’s participants are from parts of North Dakota and even several from Australia. The three-day event grows every year, and Kristianson said hosting it at the fairgrounds is special.

“This new facility is by far top notch and one of the best in the countryside, and our stock contractor goes to rodeos all over the world and this is by far one of his best rodeos, fairgrounds there is,” said Kristianson.

Along with the rodeo is the Roughrider Days carnival next-door which will also be open through the weekend.

Saturday is kids’ night at the rodeo where kids under the age of twelve can enter for free and Sunday people with military ID can enter for free.

The rodeo starts at 6:45 p.m. on Saturday and 3:45 p.m. on Sunday.

