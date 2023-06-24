Bismarck Fire Department responds to garage fire

Dispatchers say smoke was showing when crews arrived.
Dispatchers say smoke was showing when crews arrived.(MGN)
By Jasmine Patera
Published: Jun. 24, 2023 at 9:35 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - At around 1:30 a.m. Friday morning, smoke was reported coming from a detached car garage at the 1500 block of Hanaford Ave.

The Bismarck Fire Department was dispatched and saw thick smoke and flames coming from the garage. The fire was extinguished and didn’t spread to nearby structures.

The roof of the garage partially collapsed and caused damage to a vehicle. No injuries were reported.

The fire remains under investigation.

Copyright 2023 KFYR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Verdicts reached in trial
Jury reaches guilty verdicts in Goodale death trial
The boy was pulled from the water as others called 911. The boy was taken from the scene in a...
15-year-old dies after being hit by boat propeller at Christian summer camp
Damage to manufactured home in Sioux County
Severe t-storms destroy home in Sioux County Wednesday night; one injured
Umpires gathered in Mike Wolf's garage
Bismarck family provides lodging for umpires all over the country for the McQuade’s Softball tournament
Ole Abelseth
The North Dakotan that survived the Titanic

Latest News

Robinson man pleads not guilty
Man pleads not guilty to luring minors
North Dakota is to receive $35,000.
Wrigley settles with lingerie retailer over deceptive advertising and billing
KFYR First News at Ten Weather (6/23/2023)
KMOT First News at Ten Sportscast (6/23/2023)