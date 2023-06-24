Bismarck Fire Department responds to garage fire

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - At around 1:30 a.m. Friday morning, smoke was reported coming from a detached car garage at the 1500 block of Hanaford Ave.

The Bismarck Fire Department was dispatched and saw thick smoke and flames coming from the garage. The fire was extinguished and didn’t spread to nearby structures.

The roof of the garage partially collapsed and caused damage to a vehicle. No injuries were reported.

The fire remains under investigation.

