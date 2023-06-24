Amur leopards Jordan and Anya acclimating to life at Roosevelt Park Zoo

Amur leopards Jordan and Anya acclimating to life at Roosevelt Park Zoo
By Haley Burchett
Published: Jun. 23, 2023 at 11:20 PM CDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
MINOT, N.D. (KMOT) – Roughly a month after the Roosevelt Park Zoo debuted its amur leopard habitat to the public, the zoo announced the addition of two leopards to the zoo family.

Jordan and Anya arrived a few weeks ago and have been in quarantine while acclimating to their new home.

Jordan came from Hogle Zoo in Utah and Anya came from the St. Louis Zoo.

The move to Minot is part a conservation effort known as the Species Survival Plan.

The new habitat allows zoo staff to oversee the animal’s development separately and safely, but staff say they’re enjoying the new space.

Some of the younger visitors were anxious to visit the new habitat and see the new cats.

“My favorite thing about leopards is that it matches the pattern of my shoes,” said Felicity Moore, visitor. Jordan is one and a half years old and Anya is about four months younger. They’ll be allowed to share exhibit space after 1-2 months until breeding occurs.

The zoo staff feels very privileged to be able to work closely with these majestic animals.

“They serve a very important purpose. Amur Leopards are very endangered so these little cats serve a huge purpose that you might not realize just by looking at them,” said Emily Clauson, zookeeper. The zoo’s resident amur leopard of 13 years Clover will not be in contact with the new pair, but will remain at the zoo in Minot.

Although the new leopards are too young to breed right now, the zoo is hopeful that a breeding recommendation will come in the next couple of years.

