‘We’re shocked’: Day care manager arrested after baggie of meth found in infant room

Missouri authorities say Nichole Doster has been arrested after drugs were found at a day care where she worked. (Source: KMOV)
By Kalie Strain and Jordan Gartner
Published: Jun. 22, 2023 at 8:54 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ST. LOUIS (KMOV/Gray News) - A day care worker has been arrested and is facing drug charges after methamphetamine was found at a child care facility.

KMOV reports Nichole Doster, 36, was working as a manager at KidsPlay Childcare & Preschool and is accused of leaving a bag of meth on the floor in the facility’s infant room on June 16.

Authorities said Doster has been charged with possession of a controlled substance and eight counts of endangering the welfare of a child.

According to a probable cause statement, police were contacted by the child care facility for a report of a possible controlled substance found.

When officers arrived, they located a small plastic baggie that contained a large crystalline structure and crystalline dust.

The officer was told the bag was found in the infant room, which reportedly had eight infants in it at the time.

Investigators found that the baggie belonged to Doster, and when police searched her purse, they spotted another bag containing crystals.

According to the probable cause statement, a lab analysis confirmed the crystal substances in both baggies were methamphetamine.

The management team at the facility said Doster has since been fired and no children were harmed.

An administrator shared that a teacher was the one who found the bag and immediately contacted authorities and the school’s protocols were initiated.

The child care management team said Doster had been working at the facility for two years and that she had passed a background check without any other issues.

“We’re shocked by this,” the management team said.

Doster was booked into the St. Louis County Jail and is currently being held on a $75,000 bond.

Copyright 2023 KMOV via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

McHenry County missing woman
UPDATE: Missing McHenry County woman located safe
Power Outages
Bismarck affected by power outages
Construction on phase two of the Atlas Power Data Center
Electric utility in charge of Atlas Power Data Center refuses order to cut power, seeking court opinion
Loving, funny and full of life is how youth baseball coaches in an Ohio community are...
‘Amazing child’: Brothers killed by father remembered as loving, funny boys
Atlas Power Data Center
Williams County to cut power from data center over several zoning violations

Latest News

Det. Carmen Asham
Lead detective takes the stand as testimony wraps in Minot murder trial
The North Dakotan that survived the Titanic
FILE - The U.S. Coast Guard Cutter Warren Deyampert is docked as a member of the Coast Guard...
The Titan submersible imploded, killing all 5 on board, the US Coast Guard says
Fatal crash
39-year-old killed in UTV crash near Watford City
2011 flood in Minot
Twelve years after Minot flood, resilience and flood protection efforts continue