‘We can do better’: Former homeless woman speaks out after homeless encampment cleared near Red River

By Kjersti Maday
Published: Jun. 22, 2023 at 7:09 PM CDT|Updated: 19 hours ago
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - A homeless encampment by the Red River was cleared by the Fargo Police Department at least twice, in the last few weeks. Police say it was done at the request of the Fargo Park District.

“Having been homeless and lived on a river, that’s life and death,” explains Tracey L. Wilkie, a volunteer at the Community Culinary Corps Project. The mutual aid organization provides food, feminine hygiene products, and other types of support for anyone looking for help, including the unhoused community.

Wilkie believes, “We all could be betters neighbors to one another, we always say, we’re all related, we are all relatives, so it’s our responsibility as humans to treat each other like humans.”

In a statement provided to Valley News Live, the Fargo Park District explained their policy:

“The Fargo Park District has ongoing communication with the Fargo PD and Homeless Outreach. Generally, a Fargo Park District employee will identify a camp and reach out directly to the FPD and Homeless Outreach to notify them of the camp and its location. Homeless Outreach will then make initial contact with the people living in the camp in an effort to connect them to the proper resources in the community. Once that contact has been made and resources are provided, the Fargo PD will enter the camp. Once that is complete, Fargo Park District employees are notified and the camp is cleaned. It is the policy of the Fargo Park District that there is no overnight camping in any community parks except in designated camping areas in Lindenwood Campground.”

In her opinion, Wilkie thinks a better system would involve plain clothes, trauma informed, social workers to help people in encampments. She says, “Because, we can do better.”

