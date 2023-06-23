U.S. Secretary of Education visits Bismarck State College to explore career and technical education programs

By Maiya Fleck
Published: Jun. 23, 2023 at 3:27 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - U.S. Secretary of Education Miguel Cardona toured Bismarck State College. There was a round table discussion with educational leaders from the state to discuss challenges in North Dakota and to make plans for the future.

He also spoke with students about hands-on learning in their career fields. The educational leaders talked about the challenges of getting students in in-demand fields, and making sure students in the state are career ready.

“These are among the best programs I’ve seen because they bring in folks from the Governor’s office, from the private industry, in the K-12 space, from the higher education space, form the industry partners, they’re a well-oiled machine here, and have an opportunity for growth,” said U.S. Secretary of Education Miguel Cardona.

Cardona said that’s why the Biden-Harris Administration is investing $68 million in North Dakota to make sure career academies for students help meet workforce needs.

