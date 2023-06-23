Twelve years after Minot flood, resilience and flood protection efforts continue

MINOT, N.D. (KMOT) – The 2011 flood is something that many in Minot would soon rather forget, but it also showed how the community banded together to endure tragedy.

Thursday marks the 12-year anniversary of the day the sirens first went off and more than 12,000 people in Minot were forced to leave their homes and their sense of normalcy.

Your News Leader got to speak with a family that made it through the flood and brings us up to speed on the progress of flood protection efforts.

Miranda Schuler said she knew the spring of 2011 would be a wet one.

She didn’t know the rising waters would prompt her husband’s National Guard unit to send him to other flooding areas, leaving her and her two young children to evacuate alone.

Thanks to the help of friends and neighbors, they moved into a camper for roughly two weeks, but before they had a chance to move back in, more floodwaters came.

As an insurance agent, Schuler said it’s vital to protect the community from what she survived.

“It’s important for all of the citizens, even the ones that live on the hills, to be able to protect this middle part of the community because this is really the heart of our community. This is where a lot of the mid-income homes are, and a lot of families live in the middle of the city, so it’s important for everybody for this area to be protected as well,” said Schuler.

Milestone one of the flood protection projects in Minot covers phases one through five.

Phases one through three protect the area from Sammy’s Pizza to Railway Avenue, to the US-83 Bypass and 6th Street to around the corner to 2nd Avenue.

These projects are either complete or very close to being done.

Phase four, the Maple Diversion, will hopefully be out for bid early next year and phase five is currently under construction near 3rd Street and east out past 14th Street.

Leadership said they will forever remember those days in 2011.

“We haven’t forgotten. And we work hard every day to try to make sure it doesn’t happen again,” said Jason Sorenson, utilities director for the city of Minot.

Schuler fought back tears when sharing her gratitude for all who came together to help her family.

“12 years later, I am so grateful for the help that we got. So grateful for the Red Cross for feeding us, like I would come home after work all day and I would tear out nails and tear out walls and they would bring food by and I just, I think that’s why we came back,” said Schuler.

Showing the resilience of the people of the Magic City.

You can follow the different phases of the flood protection project on the Mouse River Plan website.

