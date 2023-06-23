Retired Gladstone Fire Chief recognized for excellence

Joe Wanner is latest recipient of Stark County Spirit of Excellence Award
Retired Gladstone Fire Chief Joe Wanner
Retired Gladstone Fire Chief Joe Wanner(Wanner family)
By Sara Berlinger
Published: Jun. 22, 2023 at 7:49 PM CDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GLADSTONE, N.D. (KFYR) - Hundreds of firefighters and residents crowded Gladstone’s fire hall Wednesday night to recognize a local hero.

Retired Gladstone Fire Chief Joe Wanner is the latest recipient of the Stark County Spirit of Excellence Award.

His daughter, Allison, nominated him for the honor.

“My entire life growing up, my dad has been a part of community service and to have him honored in this position is really special to our family,” said Allison Wanner, Joe Wanner’s daughter.

“Watching him tonight, I could see how humbled he was about it because it was never for the awards, but, yeah, he deserves it,” said Jeremy Wanner, Joe Wanner’s son.

Throughout Joe Wanner’s 45-year career as a firefighter, he helped the Gladstone Fire Department grow and ushered in new life-saving equipment.

He also worked with other agencies in the community, like the Southwestern District Health Unit.

Joe Wanner was at one time an emergency coordinator and helped with the coronavirus response during the pandemic.

“You are the brother I never had and one of my best friends, and nobody’s more deserving of this award than you,” said Sherry Adams with the Southwestern District Health Unit.

Joe Wanner served as fire chief until an inoperable brain tumor forced him to step down from the position.

But his coworkers say he is still a member of their team and an example of what a top firefighter should be.

“Look up to what he’s told us in the past and move forward thinking about what he’s taught us,” said Doug Brost, Gladstone Fire Chief.

Along with the award, Wanner received his 45-year pin from the North Dakota Firefighter’s Association.

He was also presented with Governor Doug Burgum’s Challenge Coin.

Copyright 2023 KFYR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

McHenry County missing woman
UPDATE: Missing McHenry County woman located safe
Power Outages
Bismarck affected by power outages
Construction on phase two of the Atlas Power Data Center
Electric utility in charge of Atlas Power Data Center refuses order to cut power, seeking court opinion
Loving, funny and full of life is how youth baseball coaches in an Ohio community are...
‘Amazing child’: Brothers killed by father remembered as loving, funny boys
Atlas Power Data Center
Williams County to cut power from data center over several zoning violations

Latest News

Livestock in the winter
Hoeven, Tester push for more livestock disaster assistance
Northern Lights Wellness Center summer kick-off
Northern Lights Wellness Center kicks off summer season
KMOT First News at Six Sportscast 6/22/23
KMOT First News at Six Weather 6/22/23
KFYR First News at Six Sportscast 6/22/23