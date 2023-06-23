Retired Gladstone Fire Chief recognized for excellence

GLADSTONE, N.D. (KFYR) - Hundreds of firefighters and residents crowded Gladstone’s fire hall Wednesday night to recognize a local hero.

Retired Gladstone Fire Chief Joe Wanner is the latest recipient of the Stark County Spirit of Excellence Award.

His daughter, Allison, nominated him for the honor.

“My entire life growing up, my dad has been a part of community service and to have him honored in this position is really special to our family,” said Allison Wanner, Joe Wanner’s daughter.

“Watching him tonight, I could see how humbled he was about it because it was never for the awards, but, yeah, he deserves it,” said Jeremy Wanner, Joe Wanner’s son.

Throughout Joe Wanner’s 45-year career as a firefighter, he helped the Gladstone Fire Department grow and ushered in new life-saving equipment.

He also worked with other agencies in the community, like the Southwestern District Health Unit.

Joe Wanner was at one time an emergency coordinator and helped with the coronavirus response during the pandemic.

“You are the brother I never had and one of my best friends, and nobody’s more deserving of this award than you,” said Sherry Adams with the Southwestern District Health Unit.

Joe Wanner served as fire chief until an inoperable brain tumor forced him to step down from the position.

But his coworkers say he is still a member of their team and an example of what a top firefighter should be.

“Look up to what he’s told us in the past and move forward thinking about what he’s taught us,” said Doug Brost, Gladstone Fire Chief.

Along with the award, Wanner received his 45-year pin from the North Dakota Firefighter’s Association.

He was also presented with Governor Doug Burgum’s Challenge Coin.

