Northern Lights Wellness Center kicks off summer season

Northern Lights Wellness Center summer kick-off(KMOT)
By Crystal Kwaw
Published: Jun. 22, 2023 at 8:38 PM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
NEW TOWN, N.D. (KMOT) – The Northern Lights Wellness Center in New Town hosted its summer kick-off this week.

Nathaniel Mayer, chief of staff for the North Segment of the Three Affiliated Tribes, said this is a catalyst for getting young people signed up for activities, as well as to celebrate the season.

They had about 80 prizes to give via raffle tickets, a day hike, tournaments planned and vendors on the ground.

“We’re doing our best for you, business wise, but we also want to provide these kinds of fun activities for the community as well just to share in the prosperity,” said Mayer.

He said this is their sixth year holding the event.

