The North Dakotan that survived the Titanic

HETTINGER, N.D. (KFYR) - It’s hard to imagine that people with North Dakota ties boarded the Titanic in hopes of a new life or for a luxury getaway. Now the ship has captured international attention again because of the Titan. The submersible was lost on a voyage to see the ruins of the ship.

One of the survivors of the 1912 tragedy lived in Hettinger, North Dakota.

An exhibit at the Dakota Buttes Historical Society Museum outlines the life of Ole Abelseth.

“Ole Abelseth was a Norweigan guy who came over to the United States with some relatives. And then went back to pick some others up. He picked up three; two were related to him. One was not, and they were the ones that got on the Titanic,” said Bonnie Smith, vice president of the Museum.

Abelseth was interviewed in 1980 by KFYR-TV, and through his statements, it’s easier to imagine the tragic day the Titanic sank.

“That’s a moment I can never forget, no matter how I old I get,” said Abelseth.

He survived, farmed, raised sheep and lived a modest life. But thanks to his efforts, others also lived.

“Remember that he tried hard to get everyone out that he possibly could. He never put himself first. He never put himself in the public eye. He was low-key and unassuming,” said Smith.

The exhibit showcases his life after the tragedy. But before he got home to North Dakota, he endured life on the lowest level of the ship, where there were no beds or food.

“Because more than half of the ship was underwater while I was standing there. And you can imagine if you’ve got any sympathy for humanity at all, 1,500 people were there — that was millionaires and there were poor people. But boy, they joined hands and they hollered, ‘Save us, save us, save us,’” said Abelseth.

He fought extreme conditions for his survival.

“That I felt this cold. And I thought the best thing I can do is to work as hard as I can to keep my blood circulating,” said Abelseth.

Smith said when Abelseth boarded the Titanic, the disaster was the last thing he ever imagined.

“One made a remark and said this ship was pretty safe, the answer was this ship is so safe not even God can sink it,” said Abelseth.

Ableseth was one of 705 survivors out of more than two thousand people on board.

He was 27 when he boarded the Titanic. He passed away in December 1980 at the age of 94 in Hettinger.

