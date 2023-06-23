NDSP resident softball team plays for the first time in McQuade Tournament

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - The 48th annual Sam McQuade Sr. Charity Softball tournament is a yearly tradition for many people. But on Friday a special group got to play in it for the first time.

With a crack of a bat, history was made on Friday.

“I mean we are going to give it our best shot, but we will see what happens,” said NDSP resident Damion.

For the first time, State Penitentiary residents participated in the McQuade softball tournament. They faced the USA Patriots, formerly known as the Wounded Warriors Amputee Softball team.

“Our main mission is to raise money and awareness for other veterans and for children with amputations,” said USA Patriots player Randy Tedder.

Both groups have had curve balls in life but are working together to overcome them.

“We try to inspire everywhere we go. We want to be an inspiration and let people know that you can overcome adversities,” said Tedder.

The Patriots won the game eight to two, but the final score wasn’t what mattered.

“It’s really just a step forward in the position that we are in. We get a chance to interact with the community. We’ve done something wrong in our life but we can always make up for it,” said Damion.

Players were just happy to be able to assist each other to see even if you strike out, there is always another chance to hit a home run.

After the game players sat down and shared a meal. Members of the USA Patriots team received a customized carved plaque and a State Pen coin.

