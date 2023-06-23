Minot’s Mason Morelli wins AHL Calder Cup trophy with Hershey Bears

THOUSAND PALMS, Calif. (KMOT) - Minot High graduate and former Minot Minotauros skater Mason Morelli tallied an assist Wednesday night in the Hershey Bears’ Calder Cup Championship win.

The Calder Cup is awarded to the winner of the American Hockey League (AHL) playoffs.

After his career in Minot, Morelli captained the University of Nebraska-Omaha NCAA Division I hockey team.

Morelli contributed four assists in the seven-game series against the Coachella Valley Firebirds.

The Bears clinched the Cup in game seven Wednesday night in a 3-2 overtime win.

