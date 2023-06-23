Minot High’s Emerson Perrin named Gatorade North Dakota Girls Soccer Player of the Year

CHICAGO (KMOT) -- For the third year in a row, the Gatorade North Dakota Girls Soccer Player of the Year is a Minot High Majette.

The Gatorade Player of the Year organization named Minot High junior Emerson Perrin the 202-23 Gatorade North Dakota Girls Soccer Player of the Year Friday.

Emerson scored 27 goals and added 14 assists in the Majettes’ campaign for a third-straight state championship.

She is also a three-time First Team All-State selection.

“Emerson can do things with her feet that are unbelievable and just leave me speechless,” said Minot girls soccer Head Coach Matt Pfau.

Emerson is also a member of the U.S. Soccer Midwest Region Olympic Development Program team.

Her statistics from this high school season raised her career varsity totals to 51 goals and 44 assists.

