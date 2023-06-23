Minot High’s Emerson Perrin named Gatorade North Dakota Girls Soccer Player of the Year

Emerson Perrin named Gatorate N.D. Girls' Soccer Person of the Year
Emerson Perrin named Gatorate N.D. Girls' Soccer Person of the Year(KMOT)
By Zach Keenan
Published: Jun. 23, 2023 at 3:55 PM CDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHICAGO (KMOT) -- For the third year in a row, the Gatorade North Dakota Girls Soccer Player of the Year is a Minot High Majette.

The Gatorade Player of the Year organization named Minot High junior Emerson Perrin the 202-23 Gatorade North Dakota Girls Soccer Player of the Year Friday.

Emerson scored 27 goals and added 14 assists in the Majettes’ campaign for a third-straight state championship.

She is also a three-time First Team All-State selection.

“Emerson can do things with her feet that are unbelievable and just leave me speechless,” said Minot girls soccer Head Coach Matt Pfau.

Emerson is also a member of the U.S. Soccer Midwest Region Olympic Development Program team.

Her statistics from this high school season raised her career varsity totals to 51 goals and 44 assists.

Copyright 2023 KFYR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Damage to manufactured home in Sioux County
Severe t-storms destroy home in Sioux County Wednesday night; one injured
FILE - The U.S. Coast Guard Cutter Warren Deyampert is docked as a member of the Coast Guard...
The Titan submersible imploded, killing all 5 on board, the US Coast Guard says
Corey Gardner
North Dakota Supreme Court upholds verdict in Williston child abuse case
Blake Boatwright
Mandan man accused of dealing fentanyl pills
Enbridge Stanley Terminal that supports June 9 agreement with the MHA Nation
‘A strategic move’: ND Pipeline Authority reacts to MHA Nation purchase of pipeline

Latest News

Umpires gathered in Mike Wolf's garage
Bismarck family provides lodging for umpires all over the country for the McQuade’s Softball tournament
U.S. Secretary of Education visits Bismarck State College
U.S. Secretary of Education visits Bismarck State College to explore career and technical education programs
Verdicts reached in trial
Jury reaches guilty verdicts in Goodale death trial
Clarence and Gertie Werner celebrate 75 years together
Elgin couple celebrates 75 years of marriage