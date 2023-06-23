McKenzie County man appointed to northwest Judicial District Judgeship

Charles "Chas" Neff Jr.
By Michael Anthony
Published: Jun. 23, 2023 at 12:02 PM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
WILLISTON, N.D. (KUMV) - Governor Doug Burgum has appointed a McKenzie County man to a judgeship for the Northwest District Court.

Charles “Chas” Neff Jr. was chosen on Thursday to preside primarily in Williston. Neff was previously the McKenzie County State’s Attorney in 2017 and 2018 and was recently a staff attorney for the Northwest Judicial Court. He has prosecuted over 3,000 criminal cases and 23 jury trials over his career.

“I’m humbled by the governor’s faith in me by his selection. I’m looking forward to serving people of the Northwest Judicial District and especially Williston where the seat is chambered,” said Neff.

Neff and another attorney were selected as finalists for the judgeship.

Neff received his law degree in 2006 from the University of St. Thomas School of Law in the Twin Cities.

Neff will fill the vacancy of Judge Paul Jacobson, who is planning on retiring soon.

