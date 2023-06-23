Lead detective takes the stand as testimony wraps in Minot murder trial

Det. Carmen Asham
Det. Carmen Asham(KMOT)
By Joe Skurzewski
Published: Jun. 22, 2023 at 9:40 PM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MINOT, N.D. (KMOT) – The state and defense attorneys for Mathew Anderson and Regina Goodale have both rested in the trial over the 2022 death of Wade Goodale in Minot.

But not before the lead detective in the case was called to the stand.

State prosecutors saved Det. Carmen Asham, the lead on the case, for their final witness to provide testimony.

Asham recounted the events the night that Wade Goodale died, including what a woman who was in the car with Wade told her.

“She described that he just kept repeatedly hitting him. She told me that she heard the individual say, ‘This is for Gina. Gina wanted you dead tonight.’ Then she said she saw the individual pull out a gun and he had made a comment, ‘Do you both want to get shot?’ Then, she heard the gun go off,” said Asham.

Regina Goodale’s attorney, Steven Mottinger, on cross:

Mottinger: “There’s no indication that Regina provided a ride to Mathew Anderson to get to the scene of the incident?”

Asham: “No.”

Mottinger: “There’s no indication that she ever under any circumstances asked or indicated she wanted Wade Goodale killed?”

Asham: “Not that I’m aware of.”

Neither defendant’s attorney called witnesses to the stand.

When the case does go to the jury, they’ll have the chance to convict on lesser charges if they don’t feel the case rises to the level of murder.

For Anderson, they must consider the AA felony murder charge first, but if they don’t think he’s guilty, they can consider B-felony manslaughter, and after that, C-felony negligent homicide.

The same goes for Regina Goodale. If they aren’t sold on the accomplice to murder charge, they could convict on accomplice to manslaughter or to negligent homicide.

Closing arguments are expected to begin at 9 a.m. Friday.

More than 30 witnesses testified over three days.

Previous Coverage: Co-defendant testifies for state in trial over Wade Goodale’s death

Previous Coverage: Jail call revelations highlight day one of testimony in Goodale murder trial

Copyright 2023 KFYR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

McHenry County missing woman
UPDATE: Missing McHenry County woman located safe
Power Outages
Bismarck affected by power outages
Construction on phase two of the Atlas Power Data Center
Electric utility in charge of Atlas Power Data Center refuses order to cut power, seeking court opinion
Loving, funny and full of life is how youth baseball coaches in an Ohio community are...
‘Amazing child’: Brothers killed by father remembered as loving, funny boys
Atlas Power Data Center
Williams County to cut power from data center over several zoning violations

Latest News

Turtle Mountain Community High School "Graduate Guidance"
Graduate Guidance: Turtle Mountain’s Amya Gourneau and Sydnee Bruce
Fatal crash
39-year-old killed in UTV crash near Watford City
2011 flood in Minot
Twelve years after Minot flood, resilience and flood protection efforts continue
Ole Abelseth
The North Dakotan that survived the Titanic