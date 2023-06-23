Lead detective takes the stand as testimony wraps in Minot murder trial

MINOT, N.D. (KMOT) – The state and defense attorneys for Mathew Anderson and Regina Goodale have both rested in the trial over the 2022 death of Wade Goodale in Minot.

But not before the lead detective in the case was called to the stand.

State prosecutors saved Det. Carmen Asham, the lead on the case, for their final witness to provide testimony.

Asham recounted the events the night that Wade Goodale died, including what a woman who was in the car with Wade told her.

“She described that he just kept repeatedly hitting him. She told me that she heard the individual say, ‘This is for Gina. Gina wanted you dead tonight.’ Then she said she saw the individual pull out a gun and he had made a comment, ‘Do you both want to get shot?’ Then, she heard the gun go off,” said Asham.

Regina Goodale’s attorney, Steven Mottinger, on cross:

Mottinger: “There’s no indication that Regina provided a ride to Mathew Anderson to get to the scene of the incident?”

Asham: “No.”

Mottinger: “There’s no indication that she ever under any circumstances asked or indicated she wanted Wade Goodale killed?”

Asham: “Not that I’m aware of.”

Neither defendant’s attorney called witnesses to the stand.

When the case does go to the jury, they’ll have the chance to convict on lesser charges if they don’t feel the case rises to the level of murder.

For Anderson, they must consider the AA felony murder charge first, but if they don’t think he’s guilty, they can consider B-felony manslaughter, and after that, C-felony negligent homicide.

The same goes for Regina Goodale. If they aren’t sold on the accomplice to murder charge, they could convict on accomplice to manslaughter or to negligent homicide.

Closing arguments are expected to begin at 9 a.m. Friday.

More than 30 witnesses testified over three days.

Copyright 2023 KFYR. All rights reserved.