Jury reaches guilty verdicts in Goodale death trial

MINOT, N.D. (KMOT) - A jury found Mathew Anderson guilty of murder, extreme indifference, and Regina Goodale guilty of accomplice to murder, in the death of Wade Goodale.

Judge Todd Cresap ordered a pre-sentence investigation, and for Anderson and Goodale to be held in custody, pending sentencing. Sentencing will be set for mid-October.

