Jury reaches guilty verdicts in Goodale death trial
Published: Jun. 23, 2023 at 3:07 PM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
MINOT, N.D. (KMOT) - A jury found Mathew Anderson guilty of murder, extreme indifference, and Regina Goodale guilty of accomplice to murder, in the death of Wade Goodale.
Judge Todd Cresap ordered a pre-sentence investigation, and for Anderson and Goodale to be held in custody, pending sentencing. Sentencing will be set for mid-October.
